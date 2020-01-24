Perfect music

When music reaches the exalted height of perfection, it is like an architectural masterpiece bereft of any extraneous building blocks. If you remove a single note, then the entire musical edifice comes tumbling down. If you add a note, the structure loses its minimal aesthetic. As in the physical world, in music such perfection is rare, but when it is encountered, you feel heady mix of unspeakable joy and unfathomable sorrow- when music strikes the perfect balance, there simply is no other experience like it.

